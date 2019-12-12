Samuel L. Jackson has arrived on Alexa devices

There's a bunch of other things you can ask SLJ, as well, such as what it was like making Star Wars and where his favorite vacation spot it. You can ask him to tell jokes, to sing jingle bells and to grant your lifelong wish that he'd wish you a Merry Christmas. If your kids are misbehaving, you can ask Mr. Jackson to tell them to go to bed, as well -- they may not listen to you, but we'll bet they'll listen to Nick Fury. And if you've always wondered which among his memorable movie lines is his absolute favorite -- if it's the one asking where his super suit is or if it's the one cursing those pesky snakes on a plane -- then you can ask the man himself as well.