Latest in Gear

Image credit: Twitter
save
Save
share

Twitter is bringing back candidate labels for the 2020 US elections

The company says it will also start verifying candidate accounts this week.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Twitter

Ahead of the US elections next year, Twitter says it's bringing back election labels, a feature the company introduced during the 2018 midterms to help increase the visibility of political tweets.

As before, Twitter will only assign the labels to candidates running for governor, the US Senate or House of Representatives. You can expect to see the first labels appear on Twitter starting on March 3rd, with more coming after each state's filing deadline. The labels will appear on a candidate's profile page, as well as any tweets and retweets they share, including ones that publications embed on their websites. They will tell you the office the individual is running for, as well as in what state and district. You'll be able to identify the labels by the small ballot box icon that accompanies them.

Starting this week, Twitter says it will also begin verifying candidates who qualify for the primaries. In both instances, the company is partnering with Ballotpedia, a non-profit organization that publishes nonpartisan information on local, state and federal politics, to ensure the correct accounts are verified or get an election label.

While small, the two measures are important for transparency. One week before the 2018 midterms, Twitter says 13 percent of the conversations related to the elections included the company's labels, helping users identify where tweets were coming from.

Source: Twitter
In this article: congress, election, election 2020, gear, internet, politics, senate, services, social media, Twitter
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Hulu rewards binge watchers with ad-free episodes

Hulu rewards binge watchers with ad-free episodes

View
We need more tech satire like HBO's 'Silicon Valley'

We need more tech satire like HBO's 'Silicon Valley'

View
Square Enix unexpectedly releases ‘The Last Remnant’ on mobile

Square Enix unexpectedly releases ‘The Last Remnant’ on mobile

View
YouTube's AI docuseries with Robert Downey Jr arrives on December 18th

YouTube's AI docuseries with Robert Downey Jr arrives on December 18th

View
PC gamers: Rate and review the RTX 2060 Super or 2070 Super

PC gamers: Rate and review the RTX 2060 Super or 2070 Super

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr