Engadget readers can get an exclusive discount on the DJI Mavic Mini

We loved the pocket-sized Mavic Mini when we reviewed it, and we were impressed by its solid camera performance and outstanding battery life. It's also lightweight, weighing in at exactly 249 grams which puts it below the 250 gram threshold requiring registration with the FAA.

Along with the drone, in the box you'll get a remote control, spare propellers, a gimbal protector and a variety of cables and other spare parts. You can also use the DJI Fly App to organize the photos and videos you capture in up to 30 minutes of flight time.

With the exclusive discount, you can pick up a Mini for $379, down from $399. As well as the $20 saving, you'll also get free shipping and no sales tax other than in New York state.

To take advantage of this deal, order from the Wellbots website using the code ENGADGETMINI.