Connected sous vide company Nomiku is shutting down

"While we still believe in the concept, we simply weren't able to get to a place of sustainability to keep the business going," co-founder Lisa Fetterman said in a tweet.

1/ We're sorry to say that we've reached the end of the road. It is with a heavy heart (and deep-felt gratitude for your patronage!) that we are writing to let you know we are discontinuing the Nomiku Smart Cooker and Nomiku Meals effective immediately, suspending operations. — Nomiku Meals (@Nomiku) December 13, 2019

Nomiku started back in 2012 when the company launched a successful Kickstarter in which it raised more than $500,000 for its first immersion circulator. At the time, most sous vide cookers cost between $500 and $2000. At $299, Nomiku's kitchen gadget was a lot more accessible to home chefs. In 2016, the company released a second-generation cooker that added WiFi and a companion mobile app. However, what was an innovative concept in 2012 has since become commonplace. Visit Amazon, and you'll find a variety of affordable immersion cookers from companies like Breville and Anova that cost $100 or less. Nomiku tried to diversify its business in 2017 by offering subscription meals that you made in conjunction with its sous vide cooker, but that pivot doesn't seem to have helped the company avoid falling to its bigger competitors.