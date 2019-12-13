The $1,399 Pixelbook Go with 4K display is now available

When Google announced the Pixelbook Go, it promised a top-of-the-line model with 4K display for those willing to pay over a grand for one. Well, those who've been holding off on buying until it becomes available can now get it -- or ask for it -- in time for Christmas. As Android Central has noticed, the Pixelbook Go's $1,399 configuration is now available on Amazon and the Google Store.
Aside from having a 4K display, the laptop has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also powered by a Core i7 processor. Unfortunately, those who've been wanting the pretty Not Pink version will have to wait a bit longer: only the Just Black model is available at the moment.
Those who can't justify dropping $1,399 for a Chromebook can still go for Pixelbook Go's more affordable configurations. Its prices start at $649 for the basic model, which is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core m3 processor and has 8GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of storage. The bad news? None of the configurations are available in Not Pink just yet.