The $1,399 Pixelbook Go with 4K display is now available

You still can't get it in Not Pink, though -- sorry, Elle Woods.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Gadgetry
When Google announced the Pixelbook Go, it promised a top-of-the-line model with 4K display for those willing to pay over a grand for one. Well, those who've been holding off on buying until it becomes available can now get it -- or ask for it -- in time for Christmas. As Android Central has noticed, the Pixelbook Go's $1,399 configuration is now available on Amazon and the Google Store.

Aside from having a 4K display, the laptop has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also powered by a Core i7 processor. Unfortunately, those who've been wanting the pretty Not Pink version will have to wait a bit longer: only the Just Black model is available at the moment.

Those who can't justify dropping $1,399 for a Chromebook can still go for Pixelbook Go's more affordable configurations. Its prices start at $649 for the basic model, which is powered by an eighth-generation Intel Core m3 processor and has 8GB of RAM, as well as 64GB of storage. The bad news? None of the configurations are available in Not Pink just yet.

Via: Android Central
Source: Amazon, Google
In this article: 4K, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Pixelbook Go
