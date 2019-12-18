Latest in Gear

Image credit: Adidas
Adidas and Ninja's sneaker collab goes on sale December 31st

The pro gamer puts his own spin on the brand’s Nite Jogger silhouette.
Marc DeAngelis
38m ago in AV
Adidas

Sneaker collaborations used to be the domain of world-class athletes. These days, pro gamers are getting their own shoes, too. Video game streamer Ninja teamed up with Adidas back in August, and the brand has finally revealed the gamer's signature sneaker.

The Ninja Nite Jogger features a mesh and leather upper in the gamer's signature blue. The medial sides of shoes are printed with "Ninja" and "Time In" text graphics on top of a pattern of crossed shurikens. Using the Nite Jogger as a base is a weird pull; the silhouette isn't nearly as popular as some of Adidas' other models like the NMD, Ultra Boost or Superstar. But the Ninja fans who would be buying these probably aren't too concerned about street cred.

Streamers serving as brand representatives is nothing new, but a sneaker collaboration shows just how far esports have penetrated the mainstream. The Ninja Nite Jogger will be available on December 31st in men's and youth sizes for $150 and $120, respectfully.

Source: Adidas
