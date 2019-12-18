Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Eko
save
Save
share

The FDA is fast-tracking an algorithm that screens for heart failure

The algorithm uses 15 seconds of ECG data to screen for heart failure.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
55m ago in Medicine
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Eko

Today, the FDA granted "breakthrough status" to an algorithm that could make screening for heart failure more accessible -- both in traditional clinics and telehealth settings. The algorithm uses a deep neural network developed by digital health company Eko and Mayo Clinic. With as little as 15 seconds of electrocardiogram (ECG) data, it can identify Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (LVEF), a measure that's commonly used to diagnose patients with heart failure.

The algorithm was introduced in a study published in Nature Medicine in January 2019. It was trained on 44,959 patients and tested on 52,870 patients. In those initial tests, it showed 87.5 percent accuracy.

The algorithm is designed to work with Eko's DUO digital stethoscope. The handheld device can be placed on the left side of a patient's chest and collects both heart sounds and ECG data. The device could make gathering that ECG data easier during routine exams, and in the future, it could be used in telehealth settings. Patients might use the device at home, and the data, including the algorithm's findings, would be sent to their healthcare provider.

The "breakthrough" designation indicates that the FDA sees the algorithm as a potential solution for an unmet medical need for a life-threatening disease. It will help accelerate the FDA's regulatory review process. Though, it's too soon to say if or when the algorithm will receive FDA clearance. If the algorithm is sold in the future, Mayo Clinic says it will use any revenue it receives to support patient care, education and research.

Source: Eko
In this article: algorithm, breakthrough, device, ECG, eko, Electrocardiogram, exams, fda, heart, heart failure, heart monitor, mayo clinic, MayoClinic, medicine, screening, stethoscope, telehealth, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Nintendo's Switch year in review reveals your most-played games of 2019

Nintendo's Switch year in review reveals your most-played games of 2019

View
AT&T phones now show when calls come from verified numbers

AT&T phones now show when calls come from verified numbers

View
IBM’s cobalt-free EV battery uses materials extracted from seawater

IBM’s cobalt-free EV battery uses materials extracted from seawater

View
'Warcraft III: Reforged' arrives on January 28th

'Warcraft III: Reforged' arrives on January 28th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr