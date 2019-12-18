Google Assistant can now stream Hulu to your Chromecast and Nest Hub

"Hulu subscribers can now ask their Google Assistant to play thousands of hit TV shows and movies from their basic subscription catalog on their Chromecasts, Chromecast built-in devices, and smart displays like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max," a spokesperson for Google told Android Police.

You can can link Assistant with Hulu by launching the Google Home app on your phone Tap the "Settings" cog icon toward the top of the interface, scroll down until you find the "Google Assistant services" section, and then tap on "TV & video" menu item. Confusingly, the title at the top of the window that opens up will say you're in the "Videos and Photos" section. Inconsistent UI design aside, you're in the right place. At this point, tap on the Hulu icon and input your login information when promoted. Just keep in mind that Google is currently rolling out this functionality, so you may not have the ability to add Hulu right away.

In case you didn't know about Assistant's ability to integrate with video streaming services, you can use this opportunity to link it with some of the other services you subscribe to. Some of the other platforms that support Assistant voice control include Netflix, CBS All Access and HBO Now.