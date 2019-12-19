Battle royale brawler 'Darwin Project' gets full release in January

Scavenger Studio's Darwin Project made waves at Microsoft's E3 conference all the way back in 2017. It's been sat in Xbox Game Preview ever since, and despite going free to play in 2018, there's not been a whole bunch of activity around the battle royale brawler. Until now, as Scavenger has announced it's getting a full release in January 2020, which will also see it -- to the delight of the 3.6 million players the game has already attracted -- make its way to PlayStation 4.
Darwin Project takes place in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic landscape in remote northern Canada. In preparation for an impending Ice Age, a new project is launched -- half science, half live entertainment -- pitting participants against one another in treacherous conditions in a murderous bid for victory. Think Hunger Games meets Bear Grylls survivalism. The battle royale genre is positively thriving at the moment -- look at the likes of Fortnite and PUBG -- so this is a well-timed, if long overdue, release.