Apple's App Store holiday giveaway starts today

In 2008, Apple launched an app called "12 Days of Gifts," which served a similar purpose. Each day during the 12 Days of Christmas, a free download would be available, spanning songs, apps, ebooks, movies and games. It's been five years since the company discontinued the "12 Days of Gifts," so this apparent revival is a welcome surprise.

The promotion isn't available in the US as of this writing, but that should change shortly. Keep an eye on the Today tab, and check back daily between now and December 29th for a new freebie.