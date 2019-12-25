Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G is coming soon

As SamMobile points out, the listing uses the same picture as for the existing S6, so it's likely that the specs and design won't change too much. Or, you know, that Samsung's page designers weren't given access to an updated image, so did some copy+paste in the hope we wouldn't notice. It's likely that we'll see the tablet drop at some point in the new year, perhaps at that big technology trade show that's hurtling toward us in January.