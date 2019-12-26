BritBox finally adds classic 'Doctor Who' to its UK service

In total, that's approximately 272 hours, or more than 11 days, of content. And BritBox says it's part of a long-term collaboration with the BBC to make BritBox the "ultimate home of Doctor Who Classic" content.

"We are looking forward to expanding the collection even further by working with the show creators to lovingly restore lost and previously unavailable episodes in the months to come and offering a truly exclusive experience," said Reemah Sakaan, group director of ITV subscription video on demand (SVOD).

BritBox, the streaming service co-owned by British broadcasters BBC and ITV, became the exclusive home for the entire library of classic Doctor Who in the US in 2017. BritBox arrived in the UK in July 2019, but it wasn't guaranteed that BritBox in the UK would include Doctor Who. The BBC still makes plenty of money off the show through DVD and Blu-ray sales, and it may lose some of those customers to the £5.99 per month subscription service.