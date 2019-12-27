UK regulator opens probe into Amazon's Deliveroo stake

Amazon has failed to address our initial concerns that their investment in Deliveroo could be bad for customers, restaurants and grocers.



The deal will now be referred for an in depth, Phase 2, investigation.



Find out more: https://t.co/tvRHjmfPFm pic.twitter.com/JqJQVahx00 — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) December 27, 2019

After its own takeout and delivery service failed in the UK, Amazon decided to join its competition Deliveroo and take on the likes of Uber Eats and GrubHub. Amazon became the largest investor in a $575 million Deliveroo funding round, reportedly acquiring a 16 percent stake in the company.

CMA fears that Amazon and Deliveroo could "cease to be distinct" or merge in the future, which could, theoretically, lead to customers facing higher prices or lower-quality services. According to The Guardian, CMA has the authority to block the investment completely or demand specific remedies from the companies, though it seems Amazon has not complied with CMA's initial demands.

In a statement provided to The Guardian, an Amazon spokesperson said: