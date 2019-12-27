'The Mandalorian' returns with season two in fall 2020

It's no secret that a second season of The Mandalorian is in the works, but when does it show up? Roughly a year from now, apparently. Series overseer Jon Favreau has confirmed that the follow-up will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2020, or roughly a year after thee Star Wars live action series began. He's still not saying what it'll entail (the Gamorrean isn't necessarily a clue), but this will be reassuring to anyone panicking at having to go without a fix of their favorite bounty hunter.
It's not at all shocking that Disney would greenlight another season. Even if expectations weren't high before The Mandalorian's debut, it's clearly the marquee show for Disney+ -- it was so popular that Disney scrambled to offer merch after seemingly being caught off-guard. And while Disney is expanding its repertoire of streaming originals, the catalog is currently thin enough that shows like Mandalorian could be crucial to keeping people coming back.
Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019