Ford Mustang Mach-E timing details revealed

By Byron Hurd

​​​​​​The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover was one of the biggest hype magnets of the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, but with deliveries still a year away, would-be buyers have been waiting patiently (or perhaps not-so-patiently) for any production and delivery updates. Thanks to a Ford dealer in Colorado, we have our first glimpse of what's in store for Ford's early adopters.

A screenshot shared with members of MachEforum.com (and spotted by Motor1.com) reveals Ford's plans for converting online reservations into firm orders and, eventually, customer deliveries, promising monthly email updates to buyers throughout the process.

Starting in the spring, dealers will reach out to customers who have placed online reservations, at which point they can confirm trim configurations and pricing. The dealer will then place a final order and refund the $500 reservation deposit.

By summer, Ford will begin finalizing its production schedule, and dealers will reach out to customers to discuss charging options as the assembly line gears up. By fall, production should be underway, and dealers will begin scheduling test drives and finalizing sales.

Ford still has no concrete timeline for the availability of the range-topping GT model. The shared image states explicitly that GT orders will be placed "at a later date," and the company has previously acknowledged that we probably won't see that variant until spring, 2021—when the first deliveries of lower-trim models are slated to begin.

This information will be of particular interest to those holding reservations for the Mach-E First Edition which sold out in a matter of days after the new crossover's announcement. As the trim name implies, it not only inaugurates the Mach-E model, but also indicates its production priority; these will receive dealer attention before reservations for other trims.

Related Video