Polar's Vantage fitness watches now offer daily training guides

The upgrade also adds a Race Pace feature that lets you set a running pace target and get advice on how to meet that goal while you're in mid-stride. And if you have the Vantage V, you can use Strava Live Segments to compare your running and cycling times to both your earlier results and potential rivals.

Both Vantage watches are receiving the update today. These features won't convince you to get a Vantage by themselves, especially when smartwatch apps can cover many of the bases. They might, however, make the hardware that much more compelling if you were serious enough about fitness to consider Polar in the first place.