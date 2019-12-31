Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

The Mustang Mach-E's extended range battery is a popular option

Over 80 percent of people pre-ordering Ford's electric SUV want it.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
45m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

While Ford hasn't revealed exactly how many people are lining up to pre-order the Mustang Mach-E, the company has released some stats showing which versions people prefer so far. Apparently battery life is important to buyers of the sporty electric SUV, with 80 percent opting for versions with the long range battery that lets it go up to an estimated 300 miles between charges. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version is also popular, at 55 percent of orders, and 30 percent of those interested have opted for the GT trim level.

The First Edition vehicles are already sold out, but, as Autoblog notes, if you find the Mustang-branded crossover appealing, you can order one with $500 down. You'll have to wait until 2021 for a GT, but other trim levels may ship before the end of this year.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E unveil | 11 Photos

11

Via: Autoblog
Source: Ford
In this article: electric vehicle, ev, Ford, gear, mach-e, mustang mach-e, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Russia starts antitrust investigation into Booking.com

Russia starts antitrust investigation into Booking.com

View
What's on TV this week: 'Doctor Who'

What's on TV this week: 'Doctor Who'

View
Uber and Postmates sue California over gig worker law

Uber and Postmates sue California over gig worker law

View
Samsung may unveil a true 'zero bezel' TV at CES 2020

Samsung may unveil a true 'zero bezel' TV at CES 2020

View
'Uncharted' movie loses yet another director

'Uncharted' movie loses yet another director

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr