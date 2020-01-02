Latest in Gear

Image credit: Fiat Chrysler
Jeep is showing off its first three plug-in hybrids at CES this week

The electrified models should arrive in 2020.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
53m ago in Transportation
This week, CES attendees can check out Jeep's first three plug-in hybrid models: the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the Jeep Compass 4xe and the Jeep Renegade 4xe. All three are scheduled to debut in 2020, but they aren't quite ready yet, so Jeep is offering a VR-based test drive. The Jeep 4x4 Adventure VR Experience simulates a ride in the Jeep Wrangler 4xe on Hell's Revenge trail in Moab, Utah, and CES attendees can take it for a spin.

The plug-in hybrid Jeeps are part of Fiat Chrysler's larger plans to electrify more than 30 models by 2022. Jeep teased plug-in versions of the Compass and Renegade last year, promising 240 horsepower, speeds of up to 62 MPH in 7 seconds and the ability to drive up to 31 miles on electric power alone.

We don't know as much about the Wrangler 4xe, and Jeep hasn't talked about pricing or launch dates. We'll likely have to wait for the Geneva, New York and Beijing auto shows to learn more.

If you're brave enough to try the Jeep 4x4 Adventure VR Experience, you'll ride in a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon retrofit with a hydraulic cylinder at each wheel. The Wrangler will react to data recorded from the trail and participants will see correlated scenery. Drivers can compete as teams to traverse the Hell's Revenge trail, and as Fiat Chrysler brings the simulator to different events, it will add new off-road trails from around the world.

