Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Ninebot / Segway
save
Save
share

Segway’s latest EV prototype looks like Professor X’s wheelchair

The company will show off the concept vehicle at CES.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ninebot / Segway

Once you get past oddities like bread-making machines, CES is really wouldn't be what it is without some forward-looking mobility concepts. Case and point: next week Segway and owner Ninebot will show off a prototype electric vehicle called the S-Pod that looks like a horseless chariot.

According to the two companies, the 330.7 pound S-Pod can cruise at a top speed of 24.8 miles per hour. They claim it's also easy to drive thanks to a feature that automatically balances the vehicle while it's moving. The current prototype can travel about 43.5 miles before its battery needs to be charged.

Ninebot KickScooter Air T15

Looking to the more immediate future, the companies will also show off a new electric scooter called the NineBot KickScooter Air T15. At 22.09 pounds, Segway and Ninebot say the T15 is the most lightweight and compact kick scooter they've made to date. The vehicle uses a new braking system that charges the battery whenever you slow down or stop.

When you're not riding it, the T15 can fold up to make it easier to store. Ninebot says it should take at most about seven seconds to fold and unfold the scooter. The frame is also IPX5-certified water resistant, which means occasional showers won't damage its internals. The 300 watt motor can propel the scooter at 12.4 miles per hour and get it up a 15 percent incline without slowing down. Meanwhile, the 144 watt-hour battery takes approximately two-hand-a-half hours to charge, and features a 9.32 mile max range.

Ninebot plans to sell the KickScooter Air T15 for $799. Next week, we'll likely also see the eMoped and eScooter EVs Ninebot showed off last month -- though it's safe to say the S-Pod will probably dominate the conversation.

In this article: ces2020, electric vehicle, gear, KickScooter Air T15, Ninebot, S-Pod, scooter, segway, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Nanoleaf’s next light panels will apparently learn and adapt to you

Nanoleaf’s next light panels will apparently learn and adapt to you

View
Samsung's first Odyssey gaming monitors include a 240Hz ultra-wide

Samsung's first Odyssey gaming monitors include a 240Hz ultra-wide

View
Kohler's new showerhead is also an Alexa-powered smart speaker

Kohler's new showerhead is also an Alexa-powered smart speaker

View
OnePlus's Concept One prototype can make its rear cameras disappear

OnePlus's Concept One prototype can make its rear cameras disappear

View
The Morning After: Dell's new XPS 13 stands taller

The Morning After: Dell's new XPS 13 stands taller

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr