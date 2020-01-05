Latest in Gear

Image credit: TP-Link
save
Save
share

TP-Link adds WiFi 6 to its affordable mesh routers

The Deco X20 offers mesh networking for less than $200.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
25m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

TP-Link

If you live in a large home or have thick walls which cause WiFi dead zones, one solution is a multi-node mesh router system to blanket your living area in bountiful internet. Networking brand TP-Link launched its first WiFi 6-capable mesh router last year, and expanded its range of affordable mesh WiFi systems as well. Now, the company has unveiled a new Deco Mesh line that combines next-gen WiFi and mesh networks into an affordable package.

The Deco range includes three products -- the Deco X90, the Deco X60 and the Deco X20 -- all of which are compatible with the faster and more efficient WiFi 6 standard.

The Deco X90, winner of a CES 2020 Innovation Award, uses tri-Band mesh up to 6600Mbps and can connect an impressive 200 devices (if you have that many) and covers areas of up to 6000 square-feet with WiFi 6. The system comes as a two-pack and will be available for $450 from April 2020.

The Deco X60 is an option for those who don't need quite such lightning fast networking, with dual band Mesh technology up to 3000Mbps, connecting up to 150 devices and covering an area of 5000 sq. ft. It also comes as a two-pack and will be available for $270 from March 2020.

Finally, the very affordable Deco X20 offers a dual band AX1800 solution, which TP-Link describes as "a budget-friendly way to upgrade to mesh WiFi 6." Exact details of its device limits and area coverage haven't been released yet, but the company has said it will be available in a two-pack for $190 or a three-pack for $270 from March 2020.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ces2020, gear, internet, mesh routers, networking, tp-link
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Charmin thinks your bathroom needs robots and VR

Charmin thinks your bathroom needs robots and VR

View
Greetings from CES 2020!

Greetings from CES 2020!

View
Lenovo's latest Legion gaming laptop relies on an external GPU

Lenovo's latest Legion gaming laptop relies on an external GPU

View
UK investigates if cyberattack led to stock exchange outage

UK investigates if cyberattack led to stock exchange outage

View
Audi EVs will get high-performance RS models in 2021

Audi EVs will get high-performance RS models in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr