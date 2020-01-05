Latest in Gear

Image credit: FasTeesH
The toothbrush that cleans your mouth in 10 seconds is finally ready

The Y-Brush is basically a toothbrush in the shape of a retainer.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
32m ago in Home
FasTeesH

French company FasTeesH has been tweaking the design of its full-coverage electric toothbrush since it was crowdfunded to the tune of $165,000 in 2018. Now, the Y-Brush is ready for its mainstream debut. Shipments of the Y-Brush started rolling out just before CES 2020 in January (pre-orders have been open since July 2018).

The Y-Brush features a flexible gum shield lined with nylon bristles on one side, attached to a square power base. Fill the bristle side with toothpaste, pop the retainer in your mouth and chomp down for 5 seconds while it cleans. Then, flip it over and repeat to brush the other half of your pearly whites. The Y-Brush has three vibration modes and it comes with a charging stand. A fully charged battery should last for a month.

FasTeesH recommends changing the brush head every six months, and it sells them for $30 apiece. The Y-Brush comes in two sizes, small for kids from the ages of 4 to 12, and medium for folks older than that.

The baseline Y-Brush kit costs $125 and includes a handle, brush, USB charger, toothpaste applicator, and storage container for two brushes.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

