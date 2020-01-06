Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nathan Ingraham / Engadget
save
Save
share

The mamaRoo sleep bassinet mimics parents' cuddles to lull babies to sleep

It costs $330 and debuts in February.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
32m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

The mamaRoo sleep bassinet looks simple at first glance -- and then it starts moving. The mamaRoo base stays still while the basket itself glides up and down, side to side, in smooth, dreamy motions. There are five different patterns: car ride, kangaroo, tree swing, rock-a-bye and wave. Each of these movements has five speeds, offering 25 total settings. And, each one is based on the natural motions that parents make when they're trying to soothe their little ones.

The mamaRoo connects to the 4moms app, allowing parents to adjust the bassinet remotely and customize sleep settings. On top of the five programmed movements, there's also a vibration setting, four white noise options (rain, ocean, fan and shush), and the ability to set everything on a timer.

The mamaRoo bassinet comes from 4moms, a 15-year-old company that's previously released smart car seats, playards, high chairs and bouncers. The bouncer in particular mirrors 4mom's newest gadget, offering customizable, app-connected motions.

mamaRoo sleep bassinet

Baby essentials, especially "smart" ones, often come with massive price tags. The mamaRoo, however, doesn't cost much more than a traditional bassinet, starting at $330. There's also a basket that clips onto the legs, available for $30.

MamaRoo goes on sale in February, directly from 4moms and Buy Buy Baby. In March, it'll be available internationally (meaning, on Amazon).

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: 4moms, ces2020, gear, home, mamaroo
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Samsung's CES fitness pitch: AR glasses and a GEMS exoskeleton

Samsung's CES fitness pitch: AR glasses and a GEMS exoskeleton

View
Panasonic's extra bright OLED TV is aimed at cinephiles

Panasonic's extra bright OLED TV is aimed at cinephiles

View
Samsung made a rolling robot called Ballie that runs your smart home

Samsung made a rolling robot called Ballie that runs your smart home

View
Otterbox made a 'bacteria-killing' screen protector for your phone

Otterbox made a 'bacteria-killing' screen protector for your phone

View
Sony showed off an electric car to highlight its automotive technologies

Sony showed off an electric car to highlight its automotive technologies

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr