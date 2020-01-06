The mamaRoo sleep bassinet mimics parents' cuddles to lull babies to sleep

The mamaRoo connects to the 4moms app, allowing parents to adjust the bassinet remotely and customize sleep settings. On top of the five programmed movements, there's also a vibration setting, four white noise options (rain, ocean, fan and shush), and the ability to set everything on a timer.

The mamaRoo bassinet comes from 4moms, a 15-year-old company that's previously released smart car seats, playards, high chairs and bouncers. The bouncer in particular mirrors 4mom's newest gadget, offering customizable, app-connected motions.

Baby essentials, especially "smart" ones, often come with massive price tags. The mamaRoo, however, doesn't cost much more than a traditional bassinet, starting at $330. There's also a basket that clips onto the legs, available for $30.

MamaRoo goes on sale in February, directly from 4moms and Buy Buy Baby. In March, it'll be available internationally (meaning, on Amazon).