Verizon ditches cable bundles for contract-less 'Mix & Match' plans

Through its internet and television service Fios, Verizon will offer customizable plans. Customers can choose from 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps or Gigabit internet, costing from $39.99 per month up to $79.99 per month. Then they can choose to add on TV options by selecting five of their favorite channels and letting Fios pick a package for them for an additional $50 per month.

More channels are available for up to $90 per month. In addition to the optional channels, users will get access to major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Telemundo and Univision. There are also additional options for a home phone line and technical support.

This means customers don't have to pay for parts of bundles that they don't want, and instead of having to sign up for a long-term contract to a given package, they can can switch their service monthly. There's also a Test Drive option in which viewers can try out all of the available channels for 60 days and at the end, get a recommendation for the best plan for their viewing habits.