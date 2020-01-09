Verizon ditches cable bundles for contract-less 'Mix & Match' plans

Cord cutting has grown massively in the last decade, however, it looks like streaming will soon be plagued with many of the same bundling issues that led customers to abandon traditional TV packages in the first place. In response, telecommunication giant Verizon is taking a new approach to cable, offering a mix and match service which lets customers choose the content they want.
Through its internet and television service Fios, Verizon will offer customizable plans. Customers can choose from 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps or Gigabit internet, costing from $39.99 per month up to $79.99 per month. Then they can choose to add on TV options by selecting five of their favorite channels and letting Fios pick a package for them for an additional $50 per month.
More channels are available for up to $90 per month. In addition to the optional channels, users will get access to major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Telemundo and Univision. There are also additional options for a home phone line and technical support.
This means customers don't have to pay for parts of bundles that they don't want, and instead of having to sign up for a long-term contract to a given package, they can can switch their service monthly. There's also a Test Drive option in which viewers can try out all of the available channels for 60 days and at the end, get a recommendation for the best plan for their viewing habits.
Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.