GM reportedly plans to bring back the Hummer as an electric pickup

At the moment, the automaker reportedly plans to reinvent the Hummer as a single pickup truck model aimed at off-road enthusiasts. The WSJ says the new model will fall under the company's GMC brand. Additionally, the car will reportedly be the first among several other electric SUVs and pickup trucks GM plans to bring to market over the next few years.

While it's something of a surreal surprise that GM is bringing back the hummer, it makes sense. If Tesla proved anything with the Cybertruck, it's that there's a lot of interest in electric pickup trucks. However, beyond the Cybertruck, the Hummer will have to compete in a crowded field that will soon include the Ford F-150 and Rivian R1T.