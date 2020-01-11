Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
save
Save
share

Spectrum's exit from home security leaves people with useless tech

Customers aren't getting much in compensation, either.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/John Raoux

A host of Spectrum subscribers are about to learn the risks of tying your home security to your telecom provider. The Charter-owned cable company has notified customers that it will stop supporting its Spectrum Home Security service on February 5th. When that happens, the system will largely be useless. Individual devices should work, but the core monitoring service and remote device access (you know, the main reasons you signed up) will go away.

A spokesperson told KSBY that Spectrum was bowing out of a business it "inherited" four years ago as a result of deals between Time Warner Cable and Bright House in 2016. It's offering promotional deals from Abode or Ring (minus service subscriptions) as compensation. The company first alerted customers in December.

It's not offering refunds, though, and the offers won't help customers who spent much more outfitting their homes with cameras and sensors. Charter told Gizmodo that a "small percentage" of customers would be affected, but that still leaves many people with gaps in their security that could cost hundreds of dollars to fix. The firmware on the devices doesn't allow switching to other services, either.

The shutdown makes a case for transitioning to dedicated home security devices and services. While those aren't immune to shutdowns, they're less prone -- and the equipment is more likely to be useful if the service ever stops.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Via: Gizmodo
Source: Spectrum, KSBY News
In this article: charter, gear, home, home security, internet, smart home, spectrum, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Thermaltake's latest gaming headset works with Alexa and Razer Chroma

Thermaltake's latest gaming headset works with Alexa and Razer Chroma

View
Uber is leaving Colombia after court ruling

Uber is leaving Colombia after court ruling

View
US will investigate Fitbit and Garmin following Philips complaints

US will investigate Fitbit and Garmin following Philips complaints

View
Modder makes the GameCube Joy-Cons you've always wanted for your Switch

Modder makes the GameCube Joy-Cons you've always wanted for your Switch

View
OnePlus is reportedly holding a display tech convention

OnePlus is reportedly holding a display tech convention

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr