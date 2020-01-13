Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget
save
Save
share

Amazon is selling Kindles at Black Friday prices

You can get the Kindle Paperwhite for $85 or the latest Kindle for $60.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
19m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

If you didn't manage to snag a Kindle on Black Friday, you have another chance to buy one at a steep discount. Amazon is currently offering $45 off the newest Kindle Paperwhite ($85) and $30 off the latest Kindle ($60). These are historic lows, and we've only seen the prices drop this much on Black Friday.

Both devices received high scores when we reviewed them, 95 and 91, respectively. The two standout features on the Kindle Paperwhite are waterproofing and Bluetooth Audible support, so you can listen to audiobooks on the go. The Paperwhite comes in black or twilight blue, with 8GB or 32GB of storage. The latter will cost you $110, but that's still a $50 discount.

If you decided to save even more, going with the Kindle won't be too much of a sacrifice. The latest model includes a front-lit screen, touchscreen and support for Audible over Bluetooth. You'll give up waterproofing, get less storage (4GB) and be limited to black or white, but those may very well be tradeoffs you're willing to make. These discounts could make the readers especially appealing if your New Year's resolutions included reading goals.

In this article: amazon, audible, discount, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, kindle, kindle paperwhite, price drop, reader, sale, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

8K at CES 2020: The future or a waste of time?

8K at CES 2020: The future or a waste of time?

View
Netflix receives more than 20 Oscar nominations

Netflix receives more than 20 Oscar nominations

View
Pro audio giant Solid State Logic makes a play for bedroom producers

Pro audio giant Solid State Logic makes a play for bedroom producers

View
OnePlus talks about the 120Hz display for its next flagship phone

OnePlus talks about the 120Hz display for its next flagship phone

View
The Morning After: Let the Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks begin

The Morning After: Let the Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks begin

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr