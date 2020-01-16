‘Metro Redux’ is coming to Nintendo Switch February 28th

Metro Redux -- the double game collection including Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light -- has been available on PS4, Xbox One and PC since 2014. Now, 4A Games is bringing Metro Redux to Nintendo Switch. The combo will be available February 28th, and it should be available for pre-order soon.
If you're new to the Metro series, the games are set in Russia in a near and post-apocalyptic future where nuclear war has wreaked havoc on the planet. The games are loosely based on a series of novels by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky.
In the Switch version, you'll be able to choose between two playstyles: spartan and survival, and you'll face some of the same challenges: mutated beasts, zombie-like humans and a ceaseless nuclear winter. The Ranger Cache pre-order pack will come with a Metro Redux pin badge set, game case sleeve, double-sided alternate artwork inlay, four double-sided art cards and an A2 double-sided poster.
Pre-order links don't appear to be live just yet, but the collection will sell for £44.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US.
Immerse yourself in the world of Metro once more on #NintendoSwitch. #MetroRedux coming February 28th 2020.— Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) January 16, 2020
Find out more https://t.co/bsXWbr32Tq pic.twitter.com/qjoY6FB3sa
Update 1/16/2020 10:53AM ET: This post was updated to include pricing info.