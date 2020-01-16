‘Metro Redux’ is coming to Nintendo Switch February 28th

If you're new to the Metro series, the games are set in Russia in a near and post-apocalyptic future where nuclear war has wreaked havoc on the planet. The games are loosely based on a series of novels by Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky.

In the Switch version, you'll be able to choose between two playstyles: spartan and survival, and you'll face some of the same challenges: mutated beasts, zombie-like humans and a ceaseless nuclear winter. The Ranger Cache pre-order pack will come with a Metro Redux pin badge set, game case sleeve, double-sided alternate artwork inlay, four double-sided art cards and an A2 double-sided poster.

Pre-order links don't appear to be live just yet, but the collection will sell for £44.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US.

Immerse yourself in the world of Metro once more on #NintendoSwitch. #MetroRedux coming February 28th 2020.



Find out more https://t.co/bsXWbr32Tq pic.twitter.com/qjoY6FB3sa — Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) January 16, 2020

Update 1/16/2020 10:53AM ET: This post was updated to include pricing info.