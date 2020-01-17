Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rainger FX
Finally: A guitar pedal you’re supposed to spill beer on

The Rainger FX Minibar analyzes liquid to determine your tone.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
I'm not going to pretend to be an expert on the history of guitar pedals. But, I'm fairly confident in saying there has never been a pedal quite like Rainger FX's Minibar. It's an overdrive pedal, but one that requires a little something extra to work -- a liquid. There's a small container on the top that says "pour liquid here" and, until you put something in there it simply wont make a sound.

Inside the container is a green LED that's part of the "liquid analyzer." See, what you put inside determines the sound of your distortion. How easily it conducts your guitars AC signal determines the amount of gain and the opacity of the liquid determines the amount of treble and bass. So, depending on what you put in there, you could get a full throated roar or a narrow telephone like distortion.

Otherwise there's not really any controls to be found on the Minibar. There's an on off switch and a volume knob and... that's it. All your other typical distortion controls are determined entirely by your choice of liquid. Want to know what your favorite whiskey sounds like? Or perhaps you're partial to a nice root beer. Or, maybe, you want to get as metal as possible and buy some pigs blood from your local butcher.

The Rainger FX Minibar is available now for £99.17 or around $129.

Via: Reddit
