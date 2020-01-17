The latest Louis Vuitton true wireless earbuds cost over $1,000

The Horizon Earphones are essentially M&D's $299 MW07 Plus earbuds, but with Louis Vuitton branding, so you're paying a big fee for the prestige. To be fair, this year's offerings look a bit more exciting -- there are some bold color choices like neon yellow, and they sport either the Louis Vuitton monogram or the brand's signature flower designs in contrasting metallic finishes. In terms of functional updates, the buds now have 10 hours of listening time, an ambient listening mode for in-person conversations, improved active noise cancellation, and more sensitive microphones for voice functions and phone calls. The new case can charge wirelessly and stores an additional 20 hours of battery life.

While most people will probably roll their eyes at the nearly $800 markup, there's certainly a market for this type of collaboration. And let's be real here -- these look dope.