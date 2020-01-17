Latest in Gear

Image credit: Master & Dynamic
The latest Louis Vuitton true wireless earbuds cost over $1,000

They’re basically M&D’s $300 buds, but with luxury styling.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in Gadgetry
Master & Dynamic

True wireless earbuds are the new black, but let's face it -- most of them look boring at best and ugly at worst. The updated Horizon Earphones by Master & Dynamic and Louis Vuitton solve that first-world problem, but at a cost. The buds made waves when they launched last year for just under $1,000. This year's model is even more expensive, coming in at $1,090, but you'll get some upgrades -- both functional and aesthetic -- for the extra cash.

Master & Dynamic x Louis Vuitton

The Horizon Earphones are essentially M&D's $299 MW07 Plus earbuds, but with Louis Vuitton branding, so you're paying a big fee for the prestige. To be fair, this year's offerings look a bit more exciting -- there are some bold color choices like neon yellow, and they sport either the Louis Vuitton monogram or the brand's signature flower designs in contrasting metallic finishes. In terms of functional updates, the buds now have 10 hours of listening time, an ambient listening mode for in-person conversations, improved active noise cancellation, and more sensitive microphones for voice functions and phone calls. The new case can charge wirelessly and stores an additional 20 hours of battery life.

While most people will probably roll their eyes at the nearly $800 markup, there's certainly a market for this type of collaboration. And let's be real here -- these look dope.

Source: Master & Dynamic
In this article: active noise cancellation, av, design, fashion, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, horizon earphones, louis vuitton, louis vuitton horizon earphones, luxury, master & dynamic, master and dynamic, mobile, mw07 plus, true wireless, true wireless earbuds
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
