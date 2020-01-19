Latest in Gear

Image credit: Behringer
save
Save
share

Behringer clones more well-known synths from Moog and Roland

The System 55 and RD-6 will look familiar to music veterans.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Behringer

Behringer isn't about to slow down in its effort to clone classic synths. The company has introduced two more not-so-subtle modernizations, headlined by the System 55 Modular Synthesizer (above). The Eurorack-friendly design includes more than 20 reproductions of modules from the legendary Moog 15, 35 and 55. It includes the requisite mix of attenuators, filters and oscillators needed to recreate that '70s Switched-On Bach-like sound as well as a Sequential Sequencer and a new power supply module.

The RD-6, meanwhile, is a straight riff on Roland's TR-606 drum machine. Behringer's spin is familiar to fans of the '80s gear on the surface and is even meant to pair with the TD-3 (a clone of the TB-303), but throws in a few helpful modern touches. You'll find a built-in distortion unit, a depth knob on the top panel, 64-step sequencing and enough line-outs for every "voice."

There's no word on specific pricing or availability, but Synth Anatomy speculated that the modules will cost between $49 and $99 each like on the System 100. And when the TD-3 costs well under $200, the RD-6 could be inexpensive in its own right.

Via: Synth Anatomy, MusicTech, Reddit
Source: Behringer (YouTube 1), (2)
In this article: av, behringer, drum machine, gear, moog, moog modular, music, namm, namm2020, rd-6, synth, synthesizer, system 55, tr-606, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Instagram removes the IGTV button you weren't using

Instagram removes the IGTV button you weren't using

View
Lexus imagines space vehicles for humans on the Moon

Lexus imagines space vehicles for humans on the Moon

View
Boeing finds another software flaw that might delay 737 Max's return

Boeing finds another software flaw that might delay 737 Max's return

View
Law enforcement is using a facial recognition app with huge privacy issues

Law enforcement is using a facial recognition app with huge privacy issues

View
Microsoft will fix an Internet Explorer security flaw under active attack

Microsoft will fix an Internet Explorer security flaw under active attack

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr