Beats Solo Pro headphones are back to their lowest price on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering two Beats Pro models with a decent price cut, so if you're in the market for new ear gear now is the time to act. First up, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones are available in all colors for $250 -- that's $50 off the usual price, and the second time we've seen them at this all-time low. We scored them 81 -- if you can deal with the lack of a 3.5mm jack, you'll get your money's worth in terms of excellent sound and a hands-free Siri.
Then there's the sporty Powerbeats Pro, which we scored 86 and are, in our opinion, the best-sounding Best headphones yet. Prices for these have been up and down in recent times, but they're now on offer now for $200 shipped -- another $50 off the original price tag. The large charging case is a bit of a burden for these headphones, but the payoff is a massive battery life -- and the ambidextrous controls are a huge boon to busy multitaskers.