Latest in Gear

Image credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Rivian says its electric vehicles will cost less than first announced

The R1T and R1S could be more competitive on launch.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
41m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rivian's first vehicles are getting a price cut of sorts months before they even roll off the line. Company founder RJ Scaringe told Reuters in a chat that the electric R1T truck and its R1S SUV counterpart would cost less than originally announced. He didn't provide full pricing, but he indicated that a mid-range R1T with 300 miles of range and an electrochromic glass roof would sell for $69,000, while a comparable R1S would sell for $72,000. The automaker had pegged the starting prices for the R1T and R1S at $61,500 and $65,000 respectively.

It's not certain what prompted the lower prices, though it might just be a matter of economies of scale. Scaringe told Engadget in 2018 that the initial production would focus on "thousands of units" and ramp up. Rivian has racked up "such a long queue" since then, according to Scaringe. If the company is better-prepared for production, it could meet that demand (and thus reach profitability) that much sooner.

There's a strong incentive for Rivian to pursue aggressive pricing. In addition to offering better competition with conventional trucks and SUVs, lower prices could help Rivian attract buyers who might be lured to Tesla's Cybertruck, Ford's Mustang Mach-E and other EVs with similar form factors. While Rivian might have a strong backing, it might still need a strong launch to ensure a bright future.

Source: Reuters
In this article: electric car, electric suv, electric truck, electric vehicle, ev, gear, green, r1s, r1t, rivian, suv, transportation, truck
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

UK won't implement EU's contentious digital copyright law

UK won't implement EU's contentious digital copyright law

View
The best USB-C laptop and tablet chargers

The best USB-C laptop and tablet chargers

View
After Math: Risky businesses

After Math: Risky businesses

View
Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ leak together in official-looking shots

Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ leak together in official-looking shots

View
India is now a larger smartphone market than the US

India is now a larger smartphone market than the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr