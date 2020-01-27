NASA picks space tourism outfit for its first commercial ISS module

Axiom won the nod as part of a competition that offered private outfits access to station facilities and a port of their own. It's now negotiating a contract that will include a five-year "base performance" period and a two-year option.

It's not certain when Axiom's module will be ready, although it's aiming to offer trips in 2021. It doesn't have much wiggle room, as NASA wants to transition to a more privatized ISS after 2024. It's safe to say this will mark a departure from the 'classic' research-oriented days of the ISS, especially when the Russians are selling their own trips.