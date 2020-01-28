Cadillac will add automated lane changing to its Super Cruise system

Super Cruise will tell you when it's changing lanes or if it's unable to do so by itself. Cadillac will tap into LiDAR mapping, real-time GPS updates, camera system and radar sensors to determine which maneuvers are permitted on a particular stretch of road and whether it's safe to move into a different lane.

Cadillac's making several other changes to Super Cruise. It'll have more detailed map information that not only ensures the automated lane changes work, but to bolster functionality at highway interchanges and turns. The carmaker is also improving steering and speed control with the updated software, while making it easier and more intuitive for drivers to use the system.

The upgraded Super Cruise will first be available in the 2021 CT4 and CT5 sedans and the 2021 Escalade. Those vehicles go on sale this year.