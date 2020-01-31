Lyft expands free voter rides to all US primaries

The company is promising more details on plans to improve voter access and "other forms of civic engagement" later in the year.

This is partly a promotional vehicle, of course Along with other LyftUp projects like Disaster Response and Grocery Access, it's as much about polishing Lyft's image as it is caring for people in need. At the same time, there's little doubt that this and rival programs like Uber's could play important roles in turning out the vote. Lyft pointed to data suggesting that 15 million potential voters in 2016 didn't go "in large part" because they couldn't get to polling locations. If ridesharing companies and their partners can draw enough attention to these programs (and that's a big "if"), they might increase participation -- particularly for low-income and carless people who might have a harder time casting their votes.