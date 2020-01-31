Podcast: Why Clearview AI's facial recognition is a privacy nightmare

All of our fears around facial recognition technology are coming true thanks to a little known startup called ClearView AI. This week, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into how ClearView works, and what unchecked access to powerful facial recognition means for the future of privacy. (It's good for cops, not so much everybody else!) Also, managing editor Terrence O'Brien joins to break down how Billy Eilish recorded a Grammy-winning album in a spare bedroom. It's yet another milestone for DIY home audio production.

Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice.

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien