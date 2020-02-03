You'll need a PS4 to join the next 'Fortnite' tournament

No matter where you live, placing in the top 50 percent of players in a given region will receive a tourney-exclusive spray. The top 25 percent in a region will also receive a custom pickaxe, and the elite 5 percent will get tourney outfit. There's a good chance you'll have something to show for your trouble if you're reasonably skilled, then.

The Celebration Cup is really just the latest piece of a larger esports strategy that has brought competitive Fortnite to a wide range of audiences, including schools. Epic wants to keep its battle royale title relevant in the esports scene, and it's willing to splurge on prizes to make that happen.