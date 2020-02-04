Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

'Altered Carbon' season 2 teaser shows Anthony Mackie as the 'new' hero

Chasing your ghosts can have consequences.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
22m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Netflix is finally ready to show a little more of Altered Carbon's second season -- if only just. The service has posted a teaser trailer that revolves around Anthony Mackie as the "re-sleeve" of Takeshi Kovacs, who was played by Koel Kinnaman in the first season. As the clip makes clear, though, a new body doesn't make things any easier. He's embroiled in a "ghost story," and there's a risk of becoming a ghost in the process.

The new season debuts February 27th. There's a fair amount of hype for the show, both because of the relatively lengthy two-year wait and because of the show itself. It's arguably Netflix's tentpole 'deep' sci-fi show (Lost in Space being lighter fare) with a healthy audience, and now it has to go up against rivals like Amazon's The Expanse. If Netflix intends to keep sci-fi fans, this new season of Altered Carbon could play a crucial role.

Source: Netflix (YouTube)
In this article: altered carbon, anthony mackie, entertainment, internet, netflix, sci-fi, science fiction, services, streaming, television, tv, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX asks permission to take Starship on a high-altitude test flight

SpaceX asks permission to take Starship on a high-altitude test flight

View
Blizzard pledges to fix (or refund) 'Warcraft III: Reforged'

Blizzard pledges to fix (or refund) 'Warcraft III: Reforged'

View
Dyson patents a wearable air purifier that doubles as headphones

Dyson patents a wearable air purifier that doubles as headphones

View
Interactive love story 'Florence' will break your heart on Switch, PC and Mac

Interactive love story 'Florence' will break your heart on Switch, PC and Mac

View
Google makes it easier to buy its Glass headset for workers

Google makes it easier to buy its Glass headset for workers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr