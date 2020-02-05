Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ecobee

Ecobee's Family Accounts put limits on smart home control

You don't have to give someone full access just to turn on the lights.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Home
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ecobee

Ring isn't the only company giving you better smart home privacy controls. Ecobee is trotting out a Family Accounts feature that lets up to 15 people in your household control thermostats and other gear without having to hand over your sign-in details. They can steer devices and invite other people to the same group, but they can't add or remove devices, make account changes or sign up for Eco+ like the master account can.

You'll have access to Family Accounts so long you're using the latest version of Ecobee's Android or iOS apps. It's a simple update, but it could go a long way toward locking down your smart home tech. It reduces the chances of a lost phone posing a threat to your smart home account, for a start. This also makes it more realistic to trust smart home controls to guests. You can let a good friend turn up the heat without giving them more authority than they really need.

Source: Ecobee
In this article: ecobee, gear, home, security, smart home, smartsensor, switch+, thermostat
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NYPD will replace handwritten logs with an iPhone app later this month

NYPD will replace handwritten logs with an iPhone app later this month

View
WhatsApp desktop security flaw gave intruders remote access to files

WhatsApp desktop security flaw gave intruders remote access to files

View
Ariel will fully unveil its hybrid supercar this summer

Ariel will fully unveil its hybrid supercar this summer

View
Google tells facial recognition startup Clearview AI to stop scraping photos

Google tells facial recognition startup Clearview AI to stop scraping photos

View
GM will bring Super Cruise to 22 vehicles by 2022

GM will bring Super Cruise to 22 vehicles by 2022

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr