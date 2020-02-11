Latest in Gear

Image credit: LanternWorks via Getty Images

EU backs away from proposed five-year facial recognition ban

Instead, it will recommend that member states assess the technology themselves.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
16m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LanternWorks via Getty Images

The European Union won't issue a ban on facial recognition tech, as it once proposed, the Financial Times reports. In a previous draft of a paper on artificial intelligence, the European Commission suggested a five-year moratorium on facial recognition, so that the technology's impact could be studied, noting that it can be inaccurate, used to breach privacy laws and facilitate identity fraud. In a new draft, seen by the Financial Times, that moratorium has been removed.

Instead, it seems the European Commission will encourage individual member states to set their own facial recognition rules. The latest draft suggests that independent groups assess each proposed public use of the technology. A source familiar with both drafts said the moratorium was popular among civil rights activists but opposed by the security community and that the debate has become "divisive."

The EU has been wary of the technology for years. It has considered ways to give citizens more control over their facial recognition data, and the EU's general data protection regulation (GDPR) prohibits the collection of sensitive biometric data that can be used to uniquely identify people. In a few instances, the tech has found its way into Europe, thanks to Google Photos face-grouping feature and security cameras in London's King's Cross. Most recently, the European parliament said it has no plans to introduce facial recognition after a leaked internal memo discussing the tech led to public outcry.

Source: Financial Times
In this article: biometric, data, eu, european commission, european union, facial recognition, gear, politics, privacy, regulations, security
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The price of a .com domain is set to rise, and some sellers aren't happy

The price of a .com domain is set to rise, and some sellers aren't happy

View
All Nest accounts will require extra sign-in security this spring

All Nest accounts will require extra sign-in security this spring

View
Google offers free Titan security keys to help secure political campaigns

Google offers free Titan security keys to help secure political campaigns

View
T-Mobile and Sprint merger approved by federal judge

T-Mobile and Sprint merger approved by federal judge

View
Spotify's Kids app is coming to all Premium Family subscribers

Spotify's Kids app is coming to all Premium Family subscribers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr