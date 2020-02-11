Samsung created an Olympics edition Galaxy S20+ for athletes

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics mere months away, Samsung says it will give athletes taking part in the competition a special version of the Galaxy S20+. Dubbed the Olympic Games Athlete Edition, the "Mirror Gold" phone features the Olympic rings toward the bottom back of the device.
Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy one as a consumer.
This isn't the first time Samsung has made a special edition phone in honor of the Olympics. When the Winter Games took place in the company's home of South Korea, the company designed a very stylish version of the Galaxy Note 8. Like the phone it just announced, that variant was only available to athletes.
