What's on TV this week: 'Dreams,' 'To All the Boys' and 'Narcos: Mexico'

This week Netflix has a couple of sequels, with season two of Narcos: Mexico taking us decades into the past, and a follow up to last year's hit romcom, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Hulu is also getting in on the streaming action as it premieres the first season of High Fidelity.

For gamers, Sony is ready to fully release its creative game Dreams on PS4, and movie fans can pick up the award-winning flick Ford v Ferrari on Ultra HD Blu-ray. Of course, this is always a big sports weekend, so I'll be watching the Daytona 500 and the various NBA All-Star festivities this weekend. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).