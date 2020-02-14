Nike's new self-lacing basketball shoes go on sale Sunday for $400

According to Nike, a redesigned shroud makes the shoes much easier to put on and take off, while an Air Zoom Turbo bag in the forefoot provides added bounce, similar to Kyrie Irving's line of shoes. They also have a reworked midsole that's supposed to improve the transition from heel to toe.

Like the first model, they still connect to your phone via Bluetooth and an app (that hopefully won't brick anyone's shoes this time) for customizations or updates, and need to be charged every couple of weeks by being placed on a wireless mat. The folks at Weartesters gave them a try and noted that while this year's model is considerably heavier, at 19.6 oz, it's far more comfortable than the first generation Adapt BB. Still, they felt like the high-price is probably too much to pay for something that adds little to the on-court experience at this point. The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 goes on sale in its "OG" colorway via Nike.com and other retailers on February 16th at 10 AM ET, for $400. If you can't wait, there are a few pairs listed on StockX already, with prices starting at $443.