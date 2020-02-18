Latest in Gear

Nintendo unveils a coral-colored Switch Lite

Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Nintendo has unveiled a new color for the Switch Lite, and it's just fine. You'd be mistaken for calling it pink, but it's actually considered coral -- "Living Coral" was Pantone's color of 2019, so that may well be the inspiration behind it. Like the rose gold craze a while back, this hue is proving pretty popular on electronics at the moment -- we've already seen this shade on the Pixel 4, for example. In any case, it's the first new color for the Switch Lite since it was released in September last year, and joins a line-up of turquoise, gray and yellow models. The pink coral version is slated for release in Japan on March 20th.

