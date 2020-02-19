Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Groupon is done selling you junk

It will end product sales to focus on ‘experiences’
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
59m ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

For most folks, Groupon is probably synonymous with dirt-cheap spa days, wine tastings or trips to the fancy escape room across town. Open the app, however, and for every experience on offer, there's a listing for a faux-leather purse, off-brand latex mattress or sheepskin comfort slipper. Now, as part of its turnaround plan, Groupon is going to pull out of selling products in order to get back to the good old days.

Yesterday, the company announced its fourth-quarter results, with gross profit falling thanks to the killer mix of fewer customers, lower traffic, and tougher competition. In a letter to shareholders, CEO Rich Williams said that engagement with Goods, historically a big earner for the company, was cratering. Citing an "economically irrational retail landscape," he said that Groupon can no longer compete in the market.

Consequently the site's going to stop trying to beat other what-the-hell-is-this-I'll-buy-it-it's-only-eleven-bucks companies, like Wish. Instead, it'll focus on becoming the place to go for experiences, and after its product platform is closed down, it'll launch a new ad campaign to remind you what Groupon is for. If there is a concern, it's that the product listings, while unfashionable, were still quite the money-spinner.

Via: WSJ
Source: Groupon (.PDF)
In this article: Experiences, gear, Groupon, internet, Retail, Rich Williams, Sales
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit against 'unconstitutional' federal ban

Judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit against 'unconstitutional' federal ban

View
Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

View
Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

View
Blue Apron considers selling itself as it bleeds customers

Blue Apron considers selling itself as it bleeds customers

View
The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr