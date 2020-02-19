Groupon is done selling you junk

Yesterday, the company announced its fourth-quarter results, with gross profit falling thanks to the killer mix of fewer customers, lower traffic, and tougher competition. In a letter to shareholders, CEO Rich Williams said that engagement with Goods, historically a big earner for the company, was cratering. Citing an "economically irrational retail landscape," he said that Groupon can no longer compete in the market.

Consequently the site's going to stop trying to beat other what-the-hell-is-this-I'll-buy-it-it's-only-eleven-bucks companies, like Wish. Instead, it'll focus on becoming the place to go for experiences, and after its product platform is closed down, it'll launch a new ad campaign to remind you what Groupon is for. If there is a concern, it's that the product listings, while unfashionable, were still quite the money-spinner.