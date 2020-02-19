Spotify is testing real-time lyrics

omg i just realized that spotify has lyrics feature now FINALLY YES YES YES pic.twitter.com/j4PEWzlLYI — zahra (@sushidaging) February 19, 2020

Spotify is a little late to the party. In June, Instagram made it possible to add lyrics to Stories, and in September, Apple added real-time lyrics to Music.

But this isn't Spotify's first karaoke. The lyrics showing up today are provided through Musixmatch, the same company Spotify partnered with to deliver lyrics in the past. In 2016, the companies ended their partnership.

"It was a great partnership and there is mutual respect between both companies as our business strategies move us each in different directions," a Spotify spokesperson told Engadget at the time. It's unclear what changed, but hopefully this time around the partnership will last.

oh? i just realized that spotify has lyrics feature now 😯 pic.twitter.com/JbxqwEiH48 — todayis_wendy 💙 (@eternalsummer9) February 19, 2020

Today, a Spotify spokesperson offered the company's standard canned response: