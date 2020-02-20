Latest in Gear

Image credit: 3Doodler

3Doodler's newest kit lets preschoolers 3D-print tiny toys

The 3D Build and Play is designed to be used by four-year-olds.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

3Doodler

3Doodler makes pens that shoot out lines of hot plastic, allowing you to make freeform 3D-prints without the hassle of learning how to use a dedicated printer. It already has products for the school and education markets, but now it's targeting an even younger group: preschoolers. The 3Doodler 3D Build and Play is a chunky gun-shaped device with a nozzle and trigger, as well as a turning handle.

The device itself carries three AA batteries, and heats the plastic only when the user begins to turn the crank. Rather than allowing users to create any shape they want, they're encouraged to pump the non-toxic, biodegradeable plastic -- the same as on 3Doodler's other kid-friendly products -- into molds. These make characters that can take part in stories, guiding them "to the city and back," and then on to new adventures afterward.

Since it's designed to be used by children as young as four, it's designed to be safe and encourage the development of fine motor skills. It's also pretty affordable, priced at $29.99, when it arrives at some point in the second quarter of the year.

In this article: 3D Printing, 3Doodler, art, Build and Play, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, toy fair, toy fair 2020
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

YouTube Music explains how its long-overdue cloud locker will work

YouTube Music explains how its long-overdue cloud locker will work

View
CBS will massively expand All Access’ streaming library in 2020

CBS will massively expand All Access’ streaming library in 2020

View
Sony’s Xperia L4 is an entry-level phone with a 21:9 display

Sony’s Xperia L4 is an entry-level phone with a 21:9 display

View
The Morning After: Samsung's botched 'find my mobile' alert went out worldwide

The Morning After: Samsung's botched 'find my mobile' alert went out worldwide

View
Zero’s SR/S electric motorcycle promises up to 201 miles of range

Zero’s SR/S electric motorcycle promises up to 201 miles of range

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr