For $300, you can get an Alexa-powered kitchen for your kids

KidKraft will reveal its Alexa 2-in-1 Kitchen and Market at Toy Fair.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
55m ago
Alexa and other smart speakers can be especially useful in the kitchen, and toymakers are taking note. Today, KidKraft revealed its Alexa 2-in-1 Kitchen and Market. At first glance, it looks like your average play kitchen, but it comes with smart-chipped food, cookware and character cards that prompt a response from Alexa.

For a mere $300, the Alexa-enabled kitchen and market includes an interactive scanner and register, as well as a RFID stove top and cutting board. As kids pick up supplies at the market and prepare meals, Alexa will chime in with educational tidbits and jokes. She'll lead activities like cooking, checking out at the grocery store and games.

The Alexa 2-in-1 Kitchen and Market will make an appearance at Toy Fair, and soon, it will be available exclusively through Amazon.

