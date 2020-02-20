For $300, you can get an Alexa-powered kitchen for your kids

For a mere $300, the Alexa-enabled kitchen and market includes an interactive scanner and register, as well as a RFID stove top and cutting board. As kids pick up supplies at the market and prepare meals, Alexa will chime in with educational tidbits and jokes. She'll lead activities like cooking, checking out at the grocery store and games.

The Alexa 2-in-1 Kitchen and Market will make an appearance at Toy Fair, and soon, it will be available exclusively through Amazon.