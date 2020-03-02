Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Amazon's Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite drop back to all-time low prices

The Paperwhite is now cheaper than the regular Kindle is normally.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Amazon's latest Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are back down to their lowest prices since Black Friday. The newest Kindle Paperwhite is now $85, instead of the usual $130, while the latest standard Kindle is $60, instead of the usual list price of $90.

Both scored well in our in-depth reviews (95 and 91 respectively), which isn't a huge surprise as Kindle is arguably the posterchild for e-readers. If you were already prepared to part with $90 for the standard Kindle, this deep discount means it's a no-brainer to go for the Paperwhite instead, which comes with waterproofing and Bluetooth Audible support. That said, if those features don't mean that much to you, $60 for the standard Kindle is not to be sneezed at, although it will mean less storage (4GB instead of 8GB) -- but then again, how many books can you really be reading at once?

Buy Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon - $85
Buy Kindle on Amazon - $60
Via: 9to5toys
Source: Amazo
In this article: amazon, deal, discount, engadgetdeals, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Kindle, Paperwhite, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch the first footage of Fisker's Ocean EV crossover in motion

Watch the first footage of Fisker's Ocean EV crossover in motion

View
Riot's five-on-five hero shooter is officially called 'Valorant'

Riot's five-on-five hero shooter is officially called 'Valorant'

View
Alphabet's next moonshot: protect the ocean

Alphabet's next moonshot: protect the ocean

View
Play the first chapter of 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' now

Play the first chapter of 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' now

View
Renault's 'transformer' EV concept can stretch to take on extra batteries

Renault's 'transformer' EV concept can stretch to take on extra batteries

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr