Amazon's latest Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are back down to their lowest prices since Black Friday. The newest Kindle Paperwhite is now $85, instead of the usual $130, while the latest standard Kindle is $60, instead of the usual list price of $90.
Amazon's Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite drop back to all-time low prices
The Paperwhite is now cheaper than the regular Kindle is normally.
Both scored well in our in-depth reviews (95 and 91 respectively), which isn't a huge surprise as Kindle is arguably the posterchild for e-readers. If you were already prepared to part with $90 for the standard Kindle, this deep discount means it's a no-brainer to go for the Paperwhite instead, which comes with waterproofing and Bluetooth Audible support. That said, if those features don't mean that much to you, $60 for the standard Kindle is not to be sneezed at, although it will mean less storage (4GB instead of 8GB) -- but then again, how many books can you really be reading at once?