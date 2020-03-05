Google will start ranking sites by their mobile version in September

The shift has been years in the making, and Google says that 70 percent of sites shown in search results have already embraced mobile-first indexing. Between now and September, it will continue moving sites to mobile-first indexing when its systems recognize that they're ready.

Google started experimenting with a mobile-first index that ranked sites based on their phone-friendly pages in 2016, and the company made most of its searches mobile-first in 2018. By 2019, it was indexing new web domains as mobile-first by default. This is the natural next step.