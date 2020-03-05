Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Google will start ranking sites by their mobile version in September

The shift has been years in the making.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Google will start indexing all websites by their mobile versions beginning in September. Google was already using mobile-first indexing for new domains, but this change will apply the phone-friendly indexing to all domains.

The shift has been years in the making, and Google says that 70 percent of sites shown in search results have already embraced mobile-first indexing. Between now and September, it will continue moving sites to mobile-first indexing when its systems recognize that they're ready.

Google started experimenting with a mobile-first index that ranked sites based on their phone-friendly pages in 2016, and the company made most of its searches mobile-first in 2018. By 2019, it was indexing new web domains as mobile-first by default. This is the natural next step.

Source: Google
In this article: domains, gear, google, indexing, internet, mobile, mobile first, phone, ranking, search
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
